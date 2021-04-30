Russia adds Navalny's regional campaign offices to 'terrorist and extremism' list

Russia adds Navalny's regional campaign offices to 'terrorist and extremism' listReuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:03 IST
Russia's financial monitoring agency on Friday said it had added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's network of regional campaign offices to a list of organisations involved in "terrorism and extremism".
Russian security forces earlier on Friday detained Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer who is defending Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in an "extremism" case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
