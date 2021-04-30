Left Menu

Maha: MCOCA slapped against 18 held in 3 cases in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:20 IST
Maha: MCOCA slapped against 18 held in 3 cases in Palghar

The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act was invoked against 18 people who were held for three separate incidents in Palghar, police said on Friday.

The 18 have been arrested for offences like chain snatching, liquor smuggling and vehicle thefts, Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said.

The chain snatching case took place in Boisar on October 16 last year and three people, including one from Bihar, were arrested.

The gang leader in the October 16 case and two others had also stolen a scooter on October 19 under Boisar police station limits, he added.

''On March 27, we chased down a vehicle and arrested 13 persons for smuggling liquor. In all 18 people have been arrested and we have invoked MCOCA against them,'' SP Shinde said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Punjab defers inoculation for 18+, but Haryana to start drive from Sat

With a few hours to go for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for all adults in the country, the Punjab government on Friday deferred the inoculation for this category due to non-availability of the vaccine.Authorities in Union T...

WRAPUP 1-Stimulus checks boost U.S. consumer spending in March

U.S. consumer spending rebounded in March amid a surge in income as households received additional COVID-19 pandemic relief money from the government, building a strong foundation for a further acceleration in consumption in the second quar...

COVID vaccination of people aged 18-45 in U'khand not starting on Saturday

Inoculation of people aged 18-45 years against COVID-19 will not start in Uttarakhand from May 1, as scheduled, due to non-availability of enough vaccines.Secretary, Health Amit Negi on Friday said the exercise can start in the state only a...

Jio Platforms Q4 net up 47.5% YoY at Rs 3,508 cr; revenue at Rs 18,278 crore, 19% higher than year-ago period: Statement.

Jio Platforms Q4 net up 47.5 YoY at Rs 3,508 cr revenue at Rs 18,278 crore, 19 higher than year-ago period Statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021