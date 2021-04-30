Left Menu

Sorabjee a votary for protection of fundamental rights of the last man: Vohra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:03 IST
Sorabjee a votary for protection of fundamental rights of the last man: Vohra

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor N N Vohra on Friday condoled the death of jurist Soli Sorabjee and said his valued contribution in the field of constitutional law will be long remembered.

Vohra recalled his five-decade-long association with Sorabjee, whom he called as an ''internationally recognised'' champion of human rights and a votary for the protection of fundamental rights of the last man standing in the socio-economic hierarchy.

The former governor, who is at present president of the India International Centre (IIC) in the national capital, expressed ''deep sorrow'' on Sorabjee’s death and said the country had not lost only a an eminent jurist, legal luminary but a deep lover of poetry.

''Unknown to many, he was a deep lover of poetry which he often recited at private gatherings. Warm and affectionate, he had a wonderful sense of humour,'' an official statement of IIC quoted Vohra as saying.

Known for his valued contribution in the field of constitutional law, Sorabjee will be long remembered for strengthening the pillars of democracy with his vigorous advocacy, Vohra said in the statement.

''Shri Sorabjee was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award in 2002, for his defence of freedom of expression and the protection of human rights,'' the statement said.

Vohra, who also expressed his condolences to Sorabjee's wife Zena, said the legal luminary was a man of many interests and talents.

''A well-known jazz aficionado, he was President of Jazz India, Delhi and later of Capital Jazz.'' Sorabjee, 91, succumbed to coronavirus infection at a city hospital on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat

First lady Jill Biden commemorated Arbor Day by planting a linden tree on the north lawn of the White House.She strode out Friday in a skirt and a double-breasted blazer and put three shovelfuls of dirt around the awaiting tree.Who doesnt p...

New TikTok CEO is Chinese parent company ByteDance CFO Chew

Video app TikTok said Friday that its new CEO is Shouzi Chew, the new CFO of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.He is based in Singapore, where TikTok has an office. Vanessa Pappas, based in Los Angeles, has been interim head of TikTok s...

Odisha seeks 25 lakh doses of Covishield from Centre

To ensure second dose of vaccine to people aged 45 years and above, the Odisha government on Friday asked the Centre to urgently supply at least 25 lakh doses of Covishield in a single lot.Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das o...

French firm Alstom delivers 100th electric locomotive to railways

Alstom has successfully manufactured and delivered the 100th electric locomotive to the Indian Railways, the French multinational rolling stock manufacturer said on Friday.Built in one of the countrys largest integrated greenfield manufactu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021