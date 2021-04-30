Sorabjee a votary for protection of fundamental rights of the last man: Vohra

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor N N Vohra on Friday condoled the death of jurist Soli Sorabjee and said his valued contribution in the field of constitutional law will be long remembered.

Vohra recalled his five-decade-long association with Sorabjee, whom he called as an ''internationally recognised'' champion of human rights and a votary for the protection of fundamental rights of the last man standing in the socio-economic hierarchy.

The former governor, who is at present president of the India International Centre (IIC) in the national capital, expressed ''deep sorrow'' on Sorabjee’s death and said the country had not lost only a an eminent jurist, legal luminary but a deep lover of poetry.

''Unknown to many, he was a deep lover of poetry which he often recited at private gatherings. Warm and affectionate, he had a wonderful sense of humour,'' an official statement of IIC quoted Vohra as saying.

Known for his valued contribution in the field of constitutional law, Sorabjee will be long remembered for strengthening the pillars of democracy with his vigorous advocacy, Vohra said in the statement.

''Shri Sorabjee was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award in 2002, for his defence of freedom of expression and the protection of human rights,'' the statement said.

Vohra, who also expressed his condolences to Sorabjee's wife Zena, said the legal luminary was a man of many interests and talents.

''A well-known jazz aficionado, he was President of Jazz India, Delhi and later of Capital Jazz.'' Sorabjee, 91, succumbed to coronavirus infection at a city hospital on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)