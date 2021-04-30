Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:30 IST
NIA charge sheets 34 CPI (Maoist) terrorists in killings of 4 policemen in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NIA on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against 34 militants of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group for their alleged involvement in the killing of four policemen in Jharkhand's Naxal-infested Latehar district, an official said.

All the accused, who are the residents of Jharkhand and Bihar, have been charged with the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act in the charge sheet filed before a special NIA court in Ranchi.

The case pertains to the deadly attack on the police patrolling party by the armed terrorists of the CPI (Maoist) in November 2019 at Lukuiya More in Latehar in which four police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunition looted.

The state police had filed a charge sheet against six accused. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) re-registered the case in June last year and took over the investigation.

Anal Da, the Central Committee Member and Secretary of Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee of CPI (Maoist), in collusion with other senior Maoist leaders, had conspired and planned the attack on the police patrolling party at Lukuiya More, the NIA official said.

The recce for carrying out the attack at the targeted place was conducted for a week and final planning for execution was undertaken at Bearjangha forest, the official said.

Top leaders of CPI(I) Maoists had planned the minutest details and constituted three teams to carry out the attack in a meticulous manner, according to the NIA official.

The plan was executed under the leadership of Ravindra Ganjhu, the regional committee member of the CPI (Maoist), who had also enlisted the help of over ground workers and sympathizers of the CPI (Maoist), the official said.

The attack was carried out in order to loot the arms and ammunition and further strengthen their organisation and demoralise the Security Forces operating in that area, the NIA official said.

During investigation, the NIA was successful in unearthing immovable properties worth Rs 50 lakh of Ravindra Ganjhu in Latehar and Ranchi districts and the same were attached under sec 25 of UA(P) Act, the official said.

Investigation leading to arrest of local contractor, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh exposed the unholy nexus between the CPI (Maoist) and unscrupulous contractors who are aiding and abetting activities of such banned terrorist organisations in naxal affected areas, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

