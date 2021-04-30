Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:26 IST
Active cases in Maha would have touched 10 lakh in absence of restrictions: CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra would have seen nine to ten lakh active coronavirus cases if the state government had not imposed new lockdown-like restrictions, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.

He also informed that the inoculation against COVID-19 for those above 18 years of age will start from Saturday `as per the availability' of vaccine doses.

A complete lockdown may be necessary but ''I don't think we will reach that stage,'' he said.

The latest restrictions helped contain the daily spike in coronavirus cases and active cases have now stabilised at around 6.5 lakh, Thackeray said in a televised address on the eve of Maharashtra's Foundation Day.

''We will fight this coronavirus wave together like we did last year,'' he added.

Thackeray also said the state will make one-time payment by cheque to procure 12 crore doses needed for the inoculation of 18-44 age group category.

The vaccination for this category will start from Saturday as per the availability of doses, and the state has received three lakh doses on Friday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

