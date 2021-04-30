Albania approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine - Russia's RDIF

Albania approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine - Russia's RDIFReuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:30 IST
Albania has approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.
RDIF, which promotes the vaccine abroad, said the first batch of Russian vaccines had already been delivered to Albania.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mexico's foreign minister to visit Russia near end of April
U.S. set to slap new sanctions on Russian officials as soon as Thursday -sources
U.S. set to slap new sanctions on Russia as soon as Thursday -sources
Months after hack, US poised to announce sanctions on Russia
Russian ambassador says no famine in N.Korea, trade may resume soon