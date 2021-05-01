Left Menu

Prosecutors ask judge to consider aggravating factors when sentencing Chauvin for Floyd murder

Prosecutors on Friday asked the Minneapolis judge overseeing the case against Derek Chauvin to consider several aggravating circumstances when he sentences the former police officer in June for the murder of George Floyd. State of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and lead prosecutor Matthew Frank said in a memorandum to District Court Judge Peter Cahill that Chauvin deserves a sentence stiffer than the state guidelines dictate because he held a position of authority who treated Floyd, a vulnerable victim, with cruelty.

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 05:00 IST
Prosecutors ask judge to consider aggravating factors when sentencing Chauvin for Floyd murder

Prosecutors on Friday asked the Minneapolis judge overseeing the case against Derek Chauvin to consider several aggravating circumstances when he sentences the former police officer in June for the murder of George Floyd.

State of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and lead prosecutor Matthew Frank said in a memorandum to District Court Judge Peter Cahill that Chauvin deserves a sentence stiffer than the state guidelines dictate because he held a position of authority who treated Floyd, a vulnerable victim, with cruelty. The "defendant’s actions inflicted gratuitous pain, and caused psychological distress to Mr. Floyd and to the bystanders," the prosecutors wrote, adding that Chauvin made "no attempt" to give Floyd medical attention.

Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson was not immediately available for comment. In the confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, a white veteran police officer, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, on May 25, 2020. Chauvin and three fellow officers were attempting to arrest Floyd, accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Floyd's death led to protests in the United States and abroad about excessive use of force by police against people of color.

On April 20, a jury of 12 found Chauvin guilty of second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd, a milestone conviction in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans. When he is sentenced on June 16, Chauvin faces a combined 75 years in prison, based on the state's sentencing guidelines. He could receive more time in prison if Cahill agrees with the prosecutors legal arguments.

Prosecutors also argued that Cahill should keep in mind that Chauvin committed crimes with a group of three or more people and in the presence of four children. "All four were traumatized by defendant’s actions, as their testimony at trial makes clear," they wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Warrant for Giuliani's phones and computers seeks communications with over a dozen people

U.S. investigators are seeking to review Rudy Giulianis phones and computers for communications with more than a dozen people, including a high-ranking prosecutor in Ukraine, according to a warrant executed at his apartment this week.They a...

Republican lawmakers flay Biden for curbs on travel from India

Republican lawmakers on Friday criticised President Joe Biden for imposing restrictions on travel from India in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.Restricting travel to our ally India while leaving our border open to ...

India's Serum Institute plans to start vaccine production outside India - The Times

The Serum Institute of India, which manufactures the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, is planning to start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments, its chief executive officer told The Times.Theres goin...

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines

Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021