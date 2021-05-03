ASSAM POLL RESULTS

ASSAM POLL RESULTSPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:25 IST
NUMBER OF ASSEMBLY SEATS - 126 RESULTS DECLARED -126 PARTIES SEATS WON Bharatiya Janata Party 60 Indian National Congress 29 All India United Democratic Front 16 Asom Gana Parishad 9 United People's Party, Liberal 6 Bodoland Peoples Front 4 Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1 Independent 1 (Source: Election Commission website) PTI RMS RMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)