U'khand: Man arrested for raping 21-yr-old woman in Rishikesh

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:11 IST
Rishikesh, May 6 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman, police said.

Umang Gandhi was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, Muni-ki-Reti Police Station SHO R K Saklani said.

According to the victim, she was allegedly raped by Gandhi in Tapovan area on April 25, he said.

The woman is a painter and the accused took her to a room in Tapovan on the pretext of getting it painted, police said.

He offered her a drink laced with cannabis and allegedly raped her, the SHO said.

