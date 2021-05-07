Left Menu

PTI | Korba | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:05 IST
C'garh: Four killed, two injured in lightning strike in Korea

Four members of a family were killed, while two others injured after being struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Korea district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, when the victims, including three sisters, were at their paddy field near Bichhli village under Kelhari police station area, an official said.

The deceased include Jailal Khairwar (45), his two daughters Pramila (20) and Subhadra (15) and son-in-law Bhupendra (25), he said.

Khairwar's son Surajbhan and daughter Budhhi sustained burn injuries in the incident, the official added.

On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Baikunthpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

