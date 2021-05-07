Left Menu

J&K lieutenant guv releases compendium of 1,100 projects worth Rs 1,555 cr completed by JKIDFC

It will also be made available in the e-book format, the spokesman said.JKIDFC has brought about a new culture of innovations such as geo-tagging, online billing and processing of payments, and systems for oversight by senior functionaries, for which a dashboard has been developed relating to key aspects of status of project implementation.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:05 IST
J&K lieutenant guv releases compendium of 1,100 projects worth Rs 1,555 cr completed by JKIDFC

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday released a compendium giving details about the 1,100 projects of public importance worth Rs 1,555.16 crore completed by the Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC).

Sinha emphasised the need for expediting completion of projects while simultaneously observing necessary precautions related to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, an official spokesman said.

The lieutenant governor asked JKIDFC to take comprehensive measures for achieving the target of completing 1,000 more projects during the current financial year.

He also laid special emphasis on regular monitoring of projects for ensuring their speedy execution, besides maintaining transparency in the execution of works by bringing out the information regarding development works undertaken by the Corporation in public domain.

The publication of compendiums giving details about the projects is part of the efforts to enhance transparency and accountability in the working of the Corporation. It will also be made available in the e-book format, the spokesman said.

JKIDFC has brought about a new culture of innovations such as geo-tagging, online billing and processing of payments, and systems for oversight by senior functionaries, for which a dashboard has been developed relating to key aspects of status of project implementation. The dashboard is available in public domain for citizens' oversight as well, he said.

Earlier, the Corporation had published compendiums of 500 and 800 projects.

During 2019-20, 500 projects were completed under JKIDFC, whereas 600 more projects have been completed during 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: WB govt moves SC seeking direction to disband current vaccination policy

The Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government on Friday moved to the Supreme Court seeking direction to disband the current COVID-19 vaccination policy and bring in uniform vaccination policy by doing away with the differential pricing ...

FOREX-Dollar slides to more than two-month low after big U.S. jobs miss

The dollar fell to its lowest in more than two months on Friday after U.S. jobs data for April came in well below expectations, putting a damper on hopes that a roaring economic recovery would lead to higher rates any time soon.Nonfarm payr...

CoWIN gets '4-digit security code' to minimise errors for online appointments for COVID vaccination

In view of complaints by several users that they received notification of vaccination dose administered to them irrespective of missing their appointments made on CoWIN, the Union Health Ministry has introduced a new 4-digit security code f...

Watch out for hackers, Britain's spy agency tells smart cities

By Umberto Bacchi May 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cities embracing technology to improve urban life risk falling prey to hackers, Britains cyber security agency warned on Friday, urging local authorities to ensure smart cities are armed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021