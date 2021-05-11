Red Cross urges all sides in Gaza conflict to step back

Red Cross urges all sides in Gaza conflict to step backReuters | Geneva | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:42 IST
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on all sides in the conflict between Israel and Hamas-run Gaza on Tuesday to de-escalate the violence that has killed at least 30 people and reminded them of the rules of war.
The ICRC regional director for the Middle East, Fabrizio Carboni, said in a statement sent to Reuters that international humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks against civilians, any attack must be proportionate, and all necessary precautions must be taken to avoid civilian casualties.
He called for "rapid, safe and unimpeded movement for ambulances" and for staff and volunteers of both the Palestine Red Crescent Society and the Magen David Adom Society in Israel.
