Left Menu

Maha bar raided by cops some days ago demolished by civic team

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:17 IST
Maha bar raided by cops some days ago demolished by civic team

A restaurant-bar was demolished in the early hours of Friday by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation in Thane district for allegedly operating without permission, officials said.

The action by the civic body's anti-encroachment team started at 11:30pm on Thursday and ended an hour past midnight on Friday, they added.

In a raid carried out by Kashimira police under senior inspector Sanjay Hazare on May 8, the bar was found to be open despite COVID-19 directives to shut such places, and a specially made cavity was unearthed in the structure in which women were kept in dingy and dangerous conditions.

The civic action of demolishing the restaurant-bar structure came after police wrote to the MBMC on illegalities found during the May 8 raid, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 COVID-19 cases, 139 more fatalities

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to the disease, ...

Italy reports 182 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,567 new cases

Italy reported 182 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 201 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,567 from 8,085. Italy has registered 123,927 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its...

7 Palestinians dead in West Bank amid violence

The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank has risen to seven.The Israeli army says one was killed after attempting to stab a soldier. Palestinian health officials confirmed that death and said six other Palestinians were killed by ...

Over 43.67 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered in Delhi: Atishi

Delhi has administered over 43.67 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine, out of which 10 lakh people have received both the doses, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday.While issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said about 1,23,188 doses were administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021