U.S. warns of further action against Ethiopia, Eritrea over Tigray

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:02 IST
A senior U.S. State Department official on Thursday warned that Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions from the United States should those stoking the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region fail to reverse course.

The State Department's Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs Robert Godec in prepared remarks to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that the security situation in Tigray has worsened in recent weeks, adding that atrocities have been committed by all armed actors.

Eritrea's information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, and Ethiopian foreign ministry spokesman Dina Mufti did not respond to calls and messages requesting comment on the prepared remarks on Thursday.

