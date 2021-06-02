Left Menu

Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time

For a fifth time, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell lost a bid Wednesday to be freed on bail prior to a November trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued a brief order rejecting Maxwells latest request.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-06-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 23:07 IST
Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time

For a fifth time, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell lost a bid Wednesday to be freed on bail prior to a November trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued a brief order rejecting Maxwell's latest request. The three-judge panel that issued it did not elaborate.

The appeals court had rejected a bail request once before and her trial judge had thrice said no.

In the latest bail quest, Maxwell's lawyers asked the appeals court to at least order the lower-court judge to conduct a hearing where evidence related to bail could be shown. The 2nd Circuit rejected that, too.

Maxwell, 59, has been incarcerated since last July. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy that allege she recruited at least four females for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Her trial was recently moved from July to November. Opening statements are scheduled for late in the month.

Epstein killed himself in a federal Manhattan lockup in August 2019 while he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell's lawyers have argued she has been mistreated at a federal jail in Brooklyn, though prosecutors dispute the allegations.

Her lawyers have gradually increased the terms of a proposed bail package, saying Maxwell and friends and family would put up USD 28.5 million. They also say Maxwell, a U.S. citizen, would agree to 24-hour armed guards, an electronic bracelet and renounce her citizenship in England and France.

David Oscar Markus, Maxwell's appeals attorney, said in an email that his client “is subjected to more grueling conditions than any other inmate” at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

He described the facility as a “complete disaster” and said Maxwell can't adequately prepare for trial in a facility where she is awakened every 15 minutes at night when guards shine a light into her cell to check on her.

“We all know the truth — this is due to the Epstein effect. Because Epstein died on the jail's watch, it has decided to torture Ghislaine. That's wrong,” Markus said.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor and more

Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021