Bihar BJP demands high level probe into Banka explosion

Bihar BJP on Wednesday demanded a high level probe into the powerful blast that killed one person and tore down a madrassa building in Banka district of the state on the previous day.The explosion had taken place inside the premises which was locked from outside and was believed to be empty because of the lockdown.Hours later, the body of a man in his early 30s, said to be the imam of a mosque situated inside the same premises, was recovered by police which said he died of injuries apparently caused by the blast.It is an instance of administrative failure.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:49 IST
''It is an instance of administrative failure. How come a powerful explosive was concealed in a building and the local machinery was caught unawares'', the party said in a statement issued from its state unit headquarters here.

''We demand a high-level inquiry. A mosque is a place of worship. It must be known how a bomb found its way inside such a place'', the statement added.

