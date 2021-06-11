Left Menu

1 Pak soldier, 2 terrorists killed in Balochistan operation

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:37 IST
A Pakistani soldier and two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the restive Balochistan province on Friday.

The Pakistan Army's media wing said in a statement that the soldier was killed when security forces conducted the operation in the Hulmerg area of Kharan district.

''Two terrorists, involved in various acts of violence/terrorism against innocent civilians as well as security forces, were killed and a significant quantity of arms/ammunition was recovered,'' the statement said.

The military's media wing said that during the exchange of fire, a soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan was killed.

Terrorists and separatists frequently carry out terror attacks in the Balochistan province usually targeting security forces and installations.

Earlier this month, four soldiers were killed in the line of duty and eight others injured in two separate attacks in Balochistan.

At least four terrorists were killed and eight others injured in one of the incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

