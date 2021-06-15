Drugs seized near India-Myanmar border in Manipur

Drugs worth Rs 42 lakh were seized from near the border town of Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district and a person arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made on Monday from a Maruti van that was on its way towards Imphal from Moreh, which is on the India-Myanmar border, said Vikramjit Singh, the superintendent of police of Tengnoupal.

A police team stopped the van at Loisi village on NH- 102 and seized the suspected brown sugar that was kept concealed in 29 soap cases, police said.

A soap case containing heroine was also seized, they said.

In all, 376 gram of drugs were siezed, police said, adding that the person who was driving the vehicle was arrested.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth around Rs 42 lakh in the international black market, Additional SP (Operation) Krishnatombi Singh told PTI.

A case was registered at the Tengnoupal police station and further investigations were underway, police said.

