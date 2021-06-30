Yamuna pollution: Delhi govt bans fishing in parts of river

The Delhi government on Tuesday banned fishing in parts of the Yamuna in the city citing high pollution levels in the river.

Visuals of toxic froth floating on the surface of the river are being shared on social media for some days. According to experts, soaps and detergents are one of the major contributors to the pollution in the river.

Advertisement

''It is hereby brought to the notice of all concerned that in view of the high pollution levels in the Yamuna waters, as per the provisions made in the rules, the issuing of fishing licence in two portions of public waters is suspended till further orders,'' a notification issued by Delhi's animal husbandry department read.

Fishing will be prohibited in a portion of Hindon Canal, Ghazipur drain and Shadipur drain (road drain 0 to 17,000) and a portion of river Yamuna, from groyne number 85 (downstream), New Okhla barrage, to Delhi boundary, it said.

''No fishing by any means will be done henceforth and any contravention will be punishable under the Indian Fisheries Act, 1987,'' it added.

According to an official of the Central Pollution Control Board, the primary reason for the formation of toxic foam in the Yamuna is high phosphate content in the wastewater as detergents are used in dyeing industries, households and at 'dhobi ghats'.

The Delhi government had recently banned the sale, storage, transportation, and marketing of soaps and detergents not conforming to the latest standards of the Bureau of India Standards to curb pollution in the Yamuna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)