'Antilia' bomb scare case: Court extends NIA custody of two accused till July 5

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 15:47 IST
A special court here on Thursday extended till July 5 the National Investigative Agency's (NIA) custody of two accused arrested in connection with the case of an explosive-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The accused Manish Soni and Satish Mothkuri were produced before the special NIA court at the end of their remand on Thursday, and the investigating agency sought an extension of their custody for further probe into the matter, which the court allowed.

Soni and Mothkuri were arrested on June 17, along with former ''encounter specialist'' Pradeep Sharma, who is currently in judicial custody.

The NIA had earlier told the court that Soni and Mothkuri had killed Hiran and dumped his body with the help of other accused.

The central agency had earlier arrested police officers Sachin Waze, Riyazuddin Kazi and Sunil Mane in connection with the case, following which they were dismissed from service.

The NIA had also arrested former police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor, and all the accused are currently in judicial custody.

An explosive-laden SUV was found abandoned near Ambani's south Mumbai residence ''Antilia'' on February 25 this year. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Mumbra on March 5.

