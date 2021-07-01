Bulandshahr man rescued from kidnappers in Mumbai

Police have rescued a local man who was kidnapped in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. According to police, the kidnappers had demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom for the release of 21-year-old Chaman, a resident of the Kalauli village in the Kotwali area here. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Lokman Singh, a resident of Kalauli, told them on June 29 that his son Chaman had gone to Mumbai for some work three days ago where he was kidnapped. According to the complaint, his kidnappers demanded Rs 2 lakh. Chaman's father had deposited Rs 1 lakh into the kidnappers’ account. The SSP said a surveillance team was constituted, which traced the location of the victim’s mobile phone and informed about it to the Mumbai police, after which he was rescued.

