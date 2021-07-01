Left Menu

Bulandshahr man rescued from kidnappers in Mumbai

According to police, the kidnappers had demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom for the release of 21-year-old Chaman, a resident of the Kalauli village in the Kotwali area here. According to the complaint, his kidnappers demanded Rs 2 lakh.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:19 IST
Bulandshahr man rescued from kidnappers in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Police have rescued a local man who was kidnapped in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. According to police, the kidnappers had demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom for the release of 21-year-old Chaman, a resident of the Kalauli village in the Kotwali area here. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Lokman Singh, a resident of Kalauli, told them on June 29 that his son Chaman had gone to Mumbai for some work three days ago where he was kidnapped. According to the complaint, his kidnappers demanded Rs 2 lakh. Chaman's father had deposited Rs 1 lakh into the kidnappers’ account. The SSP said a surveillance team was constituted, which traced the location of the victim’s mobile phone and informed about it to the Mumbai police, after which he was rescued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021