Jordan's security trial rejects defence request to have Prince Hamza testify as witness -lawyer

A Jordanian military court on Thursday rejected a defence request to have estranged Prince Hamza testify in a case against a former royal confidant who is accused of destabilising the monarchy, a defence lawyer said.

Hamza, the half brother of King Abdullah, is at the centre of the allegations but he avoided punishment in April after pledging allegiance to the king.

