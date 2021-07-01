Left Menu

Jordan's security trial rejects defence request to have Prince Hamza testify as witness -lawyer

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:25 IST
  • Jordan

A Jordanian military court on Thursday rejected a defence request to have estranged Prince Hamza testify in a case against a former royal confidant who is accused of destabilising the monarchy, a defence lawyer said.

Hamza, the half brother of King Abdullah, is at the centre of the allegations but he avoided punishment in April after pledging allegiance to the king.

