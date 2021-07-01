Being taken to Punjab for work, 12 children rescued in Lucknow: Police

Twelve children being taken to Punjab from Bihar allegedly to work as labourers were rescued and five people arrested in this connection here, police said on Thursday.

The children aged 12 to 15, police said, adding that they were taken off a bus in the Chinhat area on Wednesday evening.

When questioned, the children could not tell anything out of fear but the interrogation of people accompanying them revealed that they belonged to villages around Purnia district of Bihar and were being taken to Punjab to work as labourers, police said.

Those arrested told police that the children are made to work in hotels, homes and also in the fields and are given food and clothes as wages. Efforts are on to gather information about other members of their gang, police added.

