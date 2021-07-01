Left Menu

Book Mehbooba Mufti for treason, seeks petition filed in Bihar court

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:29 IST
Book Mehbooba Mufti for treason, seeks petition filed in Bihar court
  • Country:
  • India

A petition was filed in a court in this north Bihar town on Thursday praying that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti be booked for treason following her recent comments backing restoration of Article 370 and resumption of dialogue with Pakistan.

A local social activist Chandra Kishore Parashar filed the petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate claiming that Mufti's remarks ''before and after her recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi'' caused him ''extreme distress''.

Modi had recently met leaders of the Gupkar Alliance to discuss prospects of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Parashar also alleged that the comments of Mufti, who heads the People's Democratic Party, could lead to a fresh spurt in terrorism sponsored from across the border.

The petitioner has invoked IPC Sections 109, 110 and 111 (abetment of an offence), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 124 (waging war against Government of India), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

He has also claimed that ''mental disturbance'' upon perusing reports of Mufti's comments in newspapers and on news channels had compelled him to seek ''medical treatment''.

The petition is expected to be taken up for hearing in due course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021