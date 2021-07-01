Anti-child labour, anti-begging drive conducted in J-K's Katra
An anti-child labour and anti-begging drive was conducted in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, an official said.
Thirty children were found selling various goods in the market, begging and forced in labour activities during the joint drive conducted by anti-child labour task force and police, Child Protection Officer Gulshan Kumar said.
He said the children were immediately sent to their homes and their families were warned of strict action for sending them in any such activity in future.
The rescued children and their parents were also given on spot counselling and made aware about the child rights and ill consequences of child labour and begging, Kumar said.
