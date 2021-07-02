If minister not good, PM will take care, courts can't do anything: SC on plea against V K Singh

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea that alleged that union minister V K Singh committed a breach of oath by giving statements with regard to India's official position on the LAC with China, saying "if a minister is not good it is for the prime minister to take care, courts can't do anything". A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy dismissed the plea filed by petitioner Chandrasekaran Ramasamy, a Tamil Nadu resident who claims to be a scientist. At the outset, the bench said, "If you don't like a statement by a minister then does it mean you will file a petition and ask him to be removed.'' The bench said, "If a minister is not good it is for the prime minister to take care. Courts can't do anything". The bench told the petitioner that it appears you are a scientist, "then you must use your energies to do something for the country". "We are dismissing it", it said. The plea has sought a direction to the Centre to ''declare that Union minister Gen (retd) V K Singh committed a breach of his oath'' by his alleged remarks on India's position on the border row with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)