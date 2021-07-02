Left Menu

If minister not good, PM will take care, courts can't do anything: SC on plea against V K Singh

Updated: 02-07-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 12:24 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea that alleged that union minister V K Singh committed a breach of oath by giving statements with regard to India's official position on the LAC with China, saying "if a minister is not good it is for the prime minister to take care, courts can't do anything". A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy dismissed the plea filed by petitioner Chandrasekaran Ramasamy, a Tamil Nadu resident who claims to be a scientist. At the outset, the bench said, "If you don't like a statement by a minister then does it mean you will file a petition and ask him to be removed.'' The bench said, "If a minister is not good it is for the prime minister to take care. Courts can't do anything". The bench told the petitioner that it appears you are a scientist, "then you must use your energies to do something for the country". "We are dismissing it", it said. The plea has sought a direction to the Centre to ''declare that Union minister Gen (retd) V K Singh committed a breach of his oath'' by his alleged remarks on India's position on the border row with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

