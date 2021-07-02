Left Menu

Libya talks due to end on Friday with statement - U.N.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-07-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 14:39 IST
Libya talks due to end on Friday with statement - U.N.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

U.N.-backed talks aimed at paving the way for year-end presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya are expected to end on Friday with a statement, but no press conference, a U.N. spokesman said.

U.N. envoy for Libya Jan Kubis is recovering from COVID-19, and coming out of quarantine shortly, but has followed the talks being held near Geneva remotely, U.N. spokesman Rheal LeBlanc told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

"I think if you read the remarks of Mr. Kubis you could deduce that the discussions were quite difficult," LeBlanc said. "He's really pushing for consensus to be achieved on the way forward to find that Constitutional basis that will allow the country to hold the scheduled elections on 24 December."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021