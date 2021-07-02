India's vaccination coverage crosses landmark of 34 crore

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 34 crore on Friday. A total of 34,00,76,232 vaccine doses were administered till 7 am today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed in a press release. In the last 24 hours, 42 Lakh vaccine doses were administered on the 167th day of the vaccination drive, of which 32,80,998 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 9,83,125 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

The ministry further informed that 24,51,539 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 89,027 vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Thursday. "Eight States viz. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years", the release stated. (ANI)

