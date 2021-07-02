Left Menu

Sri Lanka Deputy High commissioner meets LG and CM

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 02-07-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 16:07 IST
The Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Southern India Dr D Venkateshwaran met Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy here on Friday.

He met the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister separately in their respective chambers.

The meetings were described as courtesy calls.

The Lt Governor during the discussions with the visiting envoy referred to the close relations between India and Sri Lanka and initiatives of the Central government to promote the welfare of the people of Sri Lanka, a release from her office said.

The release also said the Lt Governor felt that the proposed expansion of the airport in Puducherry would contribute immensely to the promotion of medical and spiritual tourism and facilitate travel to Sri Lanka.

The Deputy High Commissioner appreciated the clean maintenance of the environment in Puducherry and invited the Lt Governor to visit Sri Lanka, the release added.

The Chief Minister also discussed the close relations between India and Lanka, official sources said.

