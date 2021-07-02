Left Menu

Ashish Banerjee elected Dy Speaker of W Bengal Assembly; BJP stages walk out during Governor's address

Trinamool Congress party's MLA Ashish Banerjee was on Friday elected as Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly here, amidst noisy scenes in the the Assembly with BJP MLAs staging a walk out.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:59 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he arrives at the state Assembly in Kolkata. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress party's MLA Ashish Banerjee was on Friday elected as Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly here, amidst noisy scenes in the the Assembly with BJP MLAs staging a walk out. During Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's address in the Assembly today, BJP MLAs raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and walked out in protest over "no mention of the post poll violence in the state" in his speech.

Before the session began, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted Governor Dhankhar as he arrived at the state Assembly. Today maked the first day of the seventeenth legislative Assembly session of West Bengal.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

