Mumbai: Woman jumps to death from 18th floor of housing society

A 38-year-old woman, who was suffering from a mental illness, allegedly jumped to death from the 18th floor of a housing society in the eastern suburb of Bhandup here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 9.45 am, when Rupali Prashant Nandvilkar jumped out of the balcony of her flat, when the rest of her family was busy with work at home, an official said.

The victim's husband was busy with office-related work, and the couple's two school-going daughters were also at home, he said.

When the husband noticed the victim's absence and heard a shout from the ground floor, he rushed downstairs and found his wife lying in a pool of blood, the official said.

The victim was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where she was declared dead, following which a case of accidental death was registered, he said. Nandvilkar had been undergoing treatment for mental illness for the last five years and was allegedly fed up of her condition, the official added.

