Foundation stone for environmental testing facility laid

Visakhapatnam, July 2 (PTI): Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta on Friday laid the foundation stone for establishing the Environmental Testing Facility (ETF) at the Visakhapatnam unit of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

Speaking on the occasion, BDL Chairman and Managing Director Commodore (retd) Siddharth Mishra said the ETF would be the first-of-its-kind in the country and contribute towards further realisation of atmanirbharta in the defence sector.

The facility, once operational, would enhance BDLs capability in the testing infrastructure for torpedoes and underwater weapons, he said.

The ETF would consist of a vibration testing facility, thermal chamber and walking chamber for a whole torpedo.

This will be a state-of-the-art facility in the country wherein the vibration test of the whole torpedo of 8-metre length and two-tonne weight can be carried out at a time, Mishra added.

The Visakhapatnam unit of BDL has been set up exclusively to manufacture torpedoes and other underwater weapons for the Navy.

The manufacturing process involves various environmental tests, including vibration tests, which are carried out in a real-time simulated situation to assess the functionality.

BDL has forayed into the international market by offering its products to friendly countries.

The company has executed export order of torpedoes and is geared up to take further orders of other products like surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface weapons, anti-tank guided missiles and counter-measure systems, besides the torpedoes, a BDL release said.

BDL Director (technical) N P Diwakar, Executive Director Commodore (retd) A Madhava Rao, Visakhapatnam unit head S V Kameswar and senior officials were present on the occasion.

