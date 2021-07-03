Odisha man hacks wife, daughter to death; hangs himself

A 50-year-old man has allegedly hanged himself after hacking his wife and daughter to death in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Jota Chandpatna village in Jagatsinghpur Sadar police station area on Friday night, its inspector-in-charge Pravat Kumar Sahu said.

Locals rescued the man's wife and daughter and rushed them to hospitals in critical condition.

The daughter, who was in her early twenties, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, while her mother died while being taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the officer said.

The incident is suspected to be a fallout of a family dispute but further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind it, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)