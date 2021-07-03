Left Menu

FIR against Cong MLA, others for inaugurating bridge without permission, load testing in MP

Madhya Pradesh police earlier this week filed a case against former Congress minister Sajjan Singh Verma and a few others for inaugurating a bridge over the Seep river that was constructed without prior permissions from the concerned authorities.

ANI | Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 21:24 IST
Sehore ASP Sameer Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh police earlier this week filed a case against former Congress minister Sajjan Singh Verma and a few others for inaugurating a bridge over the Seep river that was constructed without prior permissions from the concerned authorities. The bridge was inaugurated in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Budhni constituency in the Sehore district. The case was filed after Verma and others passed through the construction site in Panda village without permission and load testing.

While speaking to ANI, Sehore Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav said, "On the basis of a report filed by Somesh Srivastava who is Sub-Divisional Officer at PWD, a case has been lodged against a former minister Sajjan Singh and other people for passing through a construction site in Panda village without permission and load testing." "A case has been registered under Sections 188, 269,270,336 of the Indian Penal Code and in other relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act", the police said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

