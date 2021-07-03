Left Menu

Golden jubilee of triumph over Pak: Victory Flame reaches Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthappuram | Updated: 03-07-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 22:15 IST
Golden jubilee of triumph over Pak: Victory Flame reaches Kerala
The 'Victory Flame' in Manali town on Saturday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, July 3 (PTI): Celebrating the golden jubilee of India's triumph over Pakistan in 1971, the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' or Victory Flame arrived at the Pangode Military Station here on Saturday from New Delhi.

The Victory Flame started its journey from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in the capital and was received in Thiruvananthapuram by Station Commander Brigadier Kartik Seshadri.

Seshadri paid tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war by laying a wreath at the Pangode War Memorial, a Defence release said.

''As a mark of honour and respect, the Victory Flame will visit the house of 1971 war veteran Captain Gopakumar Raman Pillai, Vir Chakra, and will felicitate his wife Geetha Gopakumar at Observatory Lane, Thiruvananthapuram, on July 4'' the release said.

It said the team accompanying the flame would also collect the soil from the house of Capt Gopakumar Raman Pillai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021