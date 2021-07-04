Maharashtra: Over 3,000 deliveries carried out at Nashik Civil Hospital in last 6 months

Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a government hospital in Nashik successfully carried out deliveries of more than 3000 babies in the last six months. While speaking to ANI, Ashok Thorat, Civil Surgeon at Nashik Civil Hospital said, "In the last 6 months, more than 3000 deliveries were successfully carried out in Nashik Civil Hospital amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. To carry out this successfully, we divided our maternity ward into two halves. One was for COVID and another one for non-COVID deliveries."

"This is the result of hard work of gynaecologists, paediatricians and all our doctors", said Civil Surgeon, Ashok Thorat. Maharashtra is one of the districts that had been severely impacted in the ongoing second wave of COVID-19. On June 23, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 21 cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have been found in seven districts of the state.

According to Union Health Ministry, INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV -2 Genomics Consortium) has informed that Delta Plus Variant is currently a "Variant of Concern (VOC)" and it has characteristics of increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response. Following the detection of the 'Delta Plus' variant in COVID patients in some parts of the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have decided to conduct a study to see if the new and more potent variant of coronavirus can be neutralised by the vaccine. (ANI)

