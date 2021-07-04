Karnataka Unlock: Malls, shopping complexes ready to open from Monday

As the Karnataka government issued new guidelines to open malls and shopping complexes from Monday, malls and shopping complex owners in the state are also preparing to open their doors to customers while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Speaking to ANI, CEO of Garuda Mall, Nandish said, "Sanitisation is carried out twice a day, masks have been kept for customers, only vaccinated people allowed. We will follow all protocols."

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxations of the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state, as part of which Government offices permitted to reopen at full working strength and public transport including Metro to begin operations with full seating capacity from Monday. According to the state government orders, the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) has been lifted.

Advertisement

The new relaxations and restrictions announced today by the Karnataka government will be in place in the state for the next 15 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)