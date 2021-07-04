Physically challenged person beaten to death over land dispute in Odisha

A physically challenged person died at a hospital in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Sunday after he was allegedly beaten by a group of miscreants over a land dispute, police said.

Ekadashi Swain, 38, was attacked by at least three persons when he was returning home from a nearby market at Khasadi village in the Sadar Police Station area, they said.

The man was taken to the district headquarters hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior officer said.

The incident was a fallout of a land dispute among the physically challenged man and the assailants.

A case has been registered, and a search is on to arrest the culprits, he added.

