Woman raped and robbed by acquaintance in Rajasthan

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an acquaintance who also thrashed her and robbed her of Rs 20,000, police said on Sunday.

The victim went to Itawa police station with her husband on Saturday night and a case was lodged under Sections 376 (rape), 379 (theft) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code regarding the incident that took place on Friday, they said.

Advertisement

The accused, Guddu, who hails from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh, has absconded and efforts are on to nab him, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Circle Officer (CO) Vijay Shankar Sharma said.

According to the complaint, the woman returned from Kota, where her husband works, and was received by Guddu at Itawa's bus stand, the DSP said.

He took her to an isolated place near a river and raped her, he added.

The survivor was sent for medical examination on Sunday and her statement would be recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before a magistrate on Monday, the officer said.

Efforts were on to nab the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)