Highlights

FGN24 VIRUS-UK Face masks to become personal choice as UK lifts lockdown London: The use of face masks as protection against coronavirus will become a matter of ''personal choice'' as the UK lifts legal lockdown measures in place later this month, a Cabinet minister said on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna PTI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)