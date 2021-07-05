Left Menu

Moet Hennessy to add 'sparkling wine' label to champagne for Russia

"The MH Champagne Maisons have always respected the legislation in force wherever they operate, and will resume deliveries as quickly as possible once these adjustments are made," it said in an emailed statement.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 00:01 IST
Moet Hennessy to add 'sparkling wine' label to champagne for Russia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The French champagne maker Moet Hennessy said on Sunday it would begin adding the designation "sparkling wine" to the back of bottles destined for Russia to comply with a new law, having had to suspend deliveries to make the change. French winegrowers jealously guard the designation "champagne" for the output of the region of the same name, and shun other descriptions.

But the law, signed by President Vladimir Putin on Friday, requires all non-Russian producers of sparkling wine, including the French to describe their product as such in Russia on the label on the back of the bottle, although not on the front. Makers of Russian "shampanskoye" may continue to use that term alone.

Moet Hennessy, which sells the Moet & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Dom Perignon champagnes and belongs to the LVMH group, said it had been forced to suspend deliveries to change its labels. "The MH Champagne Maisons have always respected the legislation in force wherever they operate, and will resume deliveries as quickly as possible once these adjustments are made," it said in an emailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti
2
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
3
Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

 India
4
Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021