Gomti riverfront project: CBI raids multiple locations in UP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting multiple raids in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Agra in connection with the Gomti riverfront project.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 11:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting multiple raids in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Agra in connection with the Gomti riverfront project. Earlier, CBI had registered a case against public servants and unknown persons in this regard.

On April 1, 2017, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered an inquiry by a retired High Court judge in the Gomti Riverfront Project. The project worth Rs 1,400 crore was launched by the Akhilesh Yadav government for the beautification of the river Gomti and surrounding areas.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

