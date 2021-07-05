NCB nabs man wanted in Mumbai drugs factory case

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday arrested a criminal wanted in connection the case of a drugs factory busted in Dongri area of south Mumbai earlier this year, an NCB official said.

A team of the NCB apprehended the absconding accused, Jaman Hidaytullah Khan alias Sonu Pathan, in Pydhonie area here in the early hours of Monday and later took him into custody, the official said. The factory manufacturing banned drugs was unearthed by the NCB in January this year.

The agency subsequently issued summons to Pathan a number of times to join the probe into the case, but he did not respond.

Based on an input that Pathan would arrive to meet an associate, the NCB conducted a surveillance in the area and nabbed him, the official said. Earlier, the agency had arrested Chinku Pathan alias Parvez Khan, an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a relative of late mafia don Karim Lala, and Arif Bhujwala in connection with the case. During the operation in January, the NCB had seized 5.375 kg of mephedrone (MD), 6.126 kg of ephedrine, 990 gm of methamphetamine, over Rs 2 crore cash and two weapons. Pathan is also involved in another case wherein a woman trafficker, Iqra Qureshi, was arrested with a commercial quantity of MD.

He has seven cases registered against him at various police stations in the city, including Pydhonie, Dongri, Kalachowki and Shivaji Park. In another case, the NCB on Saturday seized 57 gm of MD from south Mumbai and caught two persons, identified as Asif Iqbal Shaikh and Pranav Shah, while they were going to deliver the contraband to a local customer, the official said.

