Dutch royals arrive in Germany for 3-day state visit

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 15:11 IST
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived in Germany on Monday for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple were greeted with a 21-gun salute after landing in wet weather at Berlin's airport at the beginning of Willem-Alexander's first state visit to Germany since he became king in 2013.

Later Monday, they will be received by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at his Bellevue palace. They are also expected to visit Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

A meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel also is on the agenda during this week's visit.

Willem-Alexander and Maxima were last in Germany in 2019, when they visited the state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin. The king has some German roots — his father, Prince Claus, was German-born.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

