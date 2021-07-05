HC seeks status report from Delhi govt on human trafficking victim seeking compensation

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi Government to file a status report on the plea filed by a woman who was a victim of human trafficking and sought compensation of Rs 19,00,000 under the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme, 2018.

Justice Rekha Palli asked Delhi Government to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on July 19. On the behalf of the woman, the petition was filed by advocates Alana Golmei, Olivia A.I. Bang and Joicy.

The woman's lawyers have urged the Delhi High Court to direct the respondent to pay the petitioner compensation of Rs 19,00,000 under the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme, 2018 and to conduct the case of the petitioner in a fast manner. According to the petition, the petitioner is a young girl from Meghalaya and belongs to a very poor and vulnerable family and she was only 19 years old when she was lured and trafficked to Delhi on the pretext of providing a job.

The woman was rescued in February 2020 after she somehow managed to escape and informed the authorities and thereafter, she was then taken to a safe place. Thereafter, an FIR was registered on March 2 at Malviya Nagar Police Station, South Delhi under various sections dealing with kidnapping, rape among others.

The lawyers also told the court that the petitioner is a victim of trafficking, kidnapping, physical and sexual abuse, rape, unnatural sexual assault, physical injury and mental injury requiring rehabilitation. The petitioner has approached the Delhi Legal Services Authority requesting them to disburse the compensation granted to victims of human trafficking and kidnapping, rape, unnatural sexual assault and physical injury or any mental injury requiring rehabilitation but no action was taken, the lawyers submitted.

The petitioner's lawyer said the petitioner is jobless and has no means to support herself and her family. She is in dire straits attending to her mother who is seriously sick in times of COVID-19 crisis. "Compensation to a victim of rape is undeniably important for her rehabilitation, especially in a society where the victim of rape is treated worse than the perpetrator. This not only helps the victim financially but also helps her in retaining a normal life in society," the petition said.

"There is the violation of a human right to liberty and protection bestowed upon the citizen of India under Article 21 of the Constitution of protection of life. Article 21 guarantees the protection of life and personal liberty to every individual and states that, "No person shall be deprived of his life and personal liberty except according to procedure established by law," the petition copy said. (ANI)

