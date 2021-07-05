Illegal conversion case: One sent to police remand for a week in UP

Salahuddin Zainuddin Sheikh, arrested from Ahmedabad in connection with an alleged illegal conversion case, was on Monday sent to police remand for a week by a court, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) said in a statement here.

Salahuddin, arrested on June 30, was brought to Lucknow on a transit remand. The ATS had sought ten days' police custody for detailed questioning about his links to the alleged conversion racket and the money he allegedly transferred to another accused Umar Gautam through hawala channels.

The court on Monday remanded in police custody for seven days beginning July 6, the statement said.

Earlier, the ATS had stated that Salahuddin had admitted that he knew Umar Gautam, and for religious conversion, he used to send Gautam money via ''hawala''.

On June 20, New Delhi's Jamia Nagar resident Mohammad Umar Gautam and another person who ran Islamic Dawah Center, an outfit allegedly working on Pakistan spy agency ISI's funding for conversion of deaf-mute students to Islam, were apprehended.

The court also granted seven days police remand, beginning Tuesday, of Junwei Han (36), arrested on June 10 from the Malda district of West Bengal on the Indo-Bangladesh border in connection with cyber/sim fraud. Han is suspected of spying at the behest of another country to breach India's security. He runs a resort in Gurugram and has dozens of women in his gang, who used to get SIM cards activated on their IDs. Han used to send this activated SIM to another country. In Lucknow also, cases of fraud, cybercrime, economic crime with pre-activated SIM are registered against Han.

