Four arrested for robbing a man in Delhi

Four members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly robbing a shop owner of Rs 50,000 in Delhi's Bhagya Vihar area, police said on Monday. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Ankit Sharma, Mohit, Himanshu Dabas and Nitesh Patel.

The police have also seized country-made pistols and one Desi Katta. "On June 23, the police received information that armed men had robbed Rs 50,000 from Deepak Kumar after entering his shop at Bhagya Vihar area. The accused were wearing a mask while robbing the shop," it said.

The alleged persons committed robbery and fled on a motorcycle. An FIR was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

They received a tip-off that the accused will commit another robbery at Rajeev Nagar Extension. A police team reached the spot and tried to apprehend them. The accused tried to escape and fired shots at the police. Police also retaliated by firing one shot which hit Himanshu. He was rushed to a hospital. (ANI)

