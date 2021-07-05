2 police officials caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Two police officials were caught red-handed while accepting bribe in separate cases in two districts of Haryana, officials said on Monday.

The two officials in Sirsa and Fatehbad districts, caught accepting bribe amounting Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4,000 respectively, have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, a State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

In Sirsa district, Sub Inspector (SI) Ajay Kumar, Incharge Crime Investigation Agency, Dabwali, took a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from complainant Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Sector 20.

Singh told SVB that his father, aged about 75 years, was serving a sentence of 10 years under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was out on parole.

He could not return jail in time due to illness and a case was registered against him.

Kumar allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in lieu of not arresting the Septuagenarian in this case, the SVB spokesperson.

The CIA incharge also threatened to arrest Singh’s entire family for giving refuge to a criminal if his demand isn’t fulfilled.

Singh also accused the officer of continuously demanding the bribe by making repeated phone calls.

The complainant recorded those conversations, said the spokesperson.

“The Vigilance Bureau acted promptly on the complaint and a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at SVB police station in Hisar,” he said.

“A team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kailash Chand was constituted, which arrested the CIA Incharge Ajay Kumar in the presence of Duty Magistrate Gurdev Singh, besides Tehsildar, Sirsa, while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant,” said the spokesperson.

In the other case, Jeet Ram, SI at Bhattu Kalan police station in Fatehbad, has been apprehended by the Vigilance Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from Sehdev, a resident of Ban Mandori village.

The complainant informed SVB that he had an accident involving his car on June 7.

“The Sub Inspector threatened him and demanded Rs 10,000 for not registering a case in the matter,” the spokesperson said.

The cop was arrested while allegedly accepting part of the total sum from the complainant, said the spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)