City witness first Heart transplant of this year at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital Deccan

A 14-year-old from PCMC who was declared brain dead following a road accident donated his heart to a 29-year-old female patient from Sangli District. The patient is a housewife married to a farmer and mother of a 9-year-old. The heart transplant was conducted at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital Deccan on 30 June 21. The organ was retrieved from a hospital in PCMC and brought to Sahyadri Deccan through a green corridor at 3.30 pm.

Dr. Manoj Durairaj, Programme Director for Heart Transplantation at Sahyadri Hospitals said that ''the heart transplant recipient was suffering from a rare disease called restrictive cardiomyopathy from 2016 and her condition was deteriorating rapidly over the last few months. The heart transplant was the only option for her. The patient is now stable and will be under observation for few days before she returns home.'' The Sahyadri Heart Transplant team consisted of Heart transplant surgeons Dr. Manoj Durairaj, Dr. Rajesh Kaushish, Dr. Deepak Bhavsar, Heart Transplant Anesthetists - Dr. Shantanu Shastri, Dr. Suhas Sonawane, and Dr. Preeti Adate. Perfusionists - Prashant Dhumal, Amar Jadhav, and Samrat Bagal. Transplant cardiologists - Dr. Priya Palimkar, Dr. Manoj Bhise, Dr. Jagjit Deshmukh, and Dr. Abhijeet Palshikar. Heart Transplant Coordinator, Dr. Swati Nikam, and Medical Social Worker Shilpa Mahajan. Mukesh Adeli, Suman, Bharat, and Praveen were part of the Operation theatre team.

Advertisement

Mr. Abrarali Dalal, the CEO, Sahyadri Hospitals, said that ''at a time when we are in the midst of a pandemic, the work done by the entire team involved in the transplant including the ZTCC coordinator Mrs. Arti Gokhale and traffic police for creating a Green Corridor is commendable. Above all, we would like to salute the relatives of the donor whose noble act ensured that the recipient got a new lease of life.'' About Sahyadri Hospitals: Sahyadri Hospitals is the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra with 8 hospitals across three cities of Pune, Nashik, and Karad. The hospital chain has over 900 Beds and 200 ICU beds, 2000 Clinicians, and 2600 Supporting Staff providing round-the-clock healthcare. Sahyadri Hospitals has touched the lives of more than 50 lakh people by providing quality care.

To know more: http:ahyadrihospital.com/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)