Man held in Kolkata for masquerading as govt officer

Kolkata Police on Tuesday said it has arrested a man for allegedly impersonating as a state government officer and travelling in a blue beacon-fitted vehicle.The person, who was apprehended late on Monday, has been identified as Sanatan Roy Chaudhuri.

Kolkata Police on Tuesday said it has arrested a man for allegedly impersonating as a state government officer and travelling in a blue beacon-fitted vehicle.

The person, who was apprehended late on Monday, has been identified as Sanatan Roy Chaudhuri. He is an advocate and a resident of Baranagar's Mondalpara area, police said.

The development comes less than two weeks after a 28- year-old man was arrested for masquerading as a joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and organising dubious immunisation camps in the city, where people were administered fake vaccines, including TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty.

Chaudhuri, who was moving around in the metropolis in an SUV with a blue beacon on top, was not able to respond to queries on why he was travelling in such a car, when he was stopped by police at a checkpoint, an officer said.

The vehicle, which has been impounded, has 'CBI' and 'Advocate' stickers pasted on it, he said.

''The arrested person claimed that he represented the state government in CBI-related cases, but could not furnish any proof substantiating his assertion. We will question him further and investigation is underway,'' the police officer said.

As per an initial probe, Chaudhuri was making efforts to ''illegally possess'' properties worth over Rs 10 crore in Gariahat area, he added.

